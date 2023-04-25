Vancouver Park Board approves policies on swimwear, drinking in public parks

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board approved two motions Monday night.

The board approved a policy on what types of swimwear are considered appropriate in city pools.

The policy requires swimmers to wear attire that ensures full and appropriate coverage of genitals.

It also prohibits clothing designed for sexual purposes, items that can absorb water such as jeans, or attire with long fabric that could pose a safety risk.

“I wanna support this motion because I think the policy protects human rights and freedom of expression in the city and it’s also consistent with our family-friendly policy, in making sure everyone can enjoy the pool safely,” Tom Digby, a Vancouver Park Board commissioner said.

The board also approved an amendment to make the policy run as a 12-month pilot project so that it can be amended later if any issues arise.

1:07 New program for alcohol in Vancouver parks approved

The board also voted to give the green light to a new program for alcohol in city parks.

The policy will see the consumption of alcohol allowed permanently year-round in 32 parks, starting June 1.

Alcohol will be allowed permanently in 18 other parks as well but only during the months of July and August.

The board also approved a pilot program that will permit alcohol consumption on seven city beaches, including Kits Beach, Spanish Banks and Second Beach in Stanley Park.

That pilot will begin on June 1 and end on Sept. 4.

“I think that alcohol in parks is something that’s been going on for a long time even before it was allowed, Laura Christensen, a Vancouver Park Board commissioner said.

“So I think that making this a permanent program and a dedicated program means that we can reallocate resources that have been going to pouring out drinks into actual enforcement of other bylaws we’ve heard about.”

Park-goers will not be allowed to bring glass bottles and alcohol consumption remains prohibited between 9 p.m. and 11 a.m.