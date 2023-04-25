Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman missing after arriving in Victoria to meet online ‘friend’, daughter says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 7:17 pm
Patricia Nzuza has not been seen since arriving in Victoria on April 16. View image in full screen
Patricia Nzuza has not been seen since arriving in Victoria on April 16. Instagram
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sidney-North Saanich RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a missing 55-year-old woman.

Patricia Nzuza arrived at Victoria International Airport on April 15 and was last seen departing the airport at 9:36 a.m. on April 16 on a BC Transit Bus, police confirmed.

She has not been seen since.

Police said she may be traveling with two large hard-sided light pink suitcases, a black backpack with a camo strap, and a small dark blue backpack-style purse.

Her family told police it is uncommon for Nzuza to be out of contact with her family for so long.

In an Instagram post, Nzuza’s daughter said her mother travelled to Victoria to meet an online “friend.”

But she did not elaborate further.

Story continues below advertisement

She is described as being 5ft6 and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long tan coat, thick gold hoop earrings, a dark brown tailored belted shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Police are asking anyone who may have information on Nzuza’s whereabouts to call the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 and quote file number 2023-1808. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement
More on Canada
MissingVancouver IslandMissing WomanMissing in BCVancouver Island MissingMissing Patricia NzuzaPatricia NzuzaVancouver Island missing woman
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers