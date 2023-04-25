Woman missing after arriving in Victoria to meet online ‘friend’, daughter says

Send this page to someone via email

Sidney-North Saanich RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a missing 55-year-old woman.

Patricia Nzuza arrived at Victoria International Airport on April 15 and was last seen departing the airport at 9:36 a.m. on April 16 on a BC Transit Bus, police confirmed.

She has not been seen since.

Police said she may be traveling with two large hard-sided light pink suitcases, a black backpack with a camo strap, and a small dark blue backpack-style purse.

Her family told police it is uncommon for Nzuza to be out of contact with her family for so long.

In an Instagram post, Nzuza’s daughter said her mother travelled to Victoria to meet an online “friend.”

But she did not elaborate further.

She is described as being 5ft6 and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long tan coat, thick gold hoop earrings, a dark brown tailored belted shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on Nzuza’s whereabouts to call the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 and quote file number 2023-1808. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).