2 charged with attempted murder after Brampton attack involving machete: police

Two men in Brampton have been charged in an attempted murder investigation after they allegedly attacked six people.

Peel Regional Police said in the early hours of March 5 at around 6:20 a.m., six people were inside a home on Mayfield and Marysfield Road in Brampton.

Police said “multiple” suspects broke into the house, broke its windows and assaulted the people inside. One was reportedly taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck with a machete.

The other victims suffered minor injuries and were cleared at the scene by Paramedics,” police said.

More than a month later, on April 25, police said two men 22-year-old men had been arrested and charged.

Abhishek Abhishek was charged with multiple alleged offences, including attempted murder. Police said Harmandeep Behleem also faces multiple charges that includes attempted murder.