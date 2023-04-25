Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged with attempted murder after Brampton attack involving machete: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 6:12 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men in Brampton have been charged in an attempted murder investigation after they allegedly attacked six people.

Peel Regional Police said in the early hours of March 5 at around 6:20 a.m., six people were inside a home on Mayfield and Marysfield Road in Brampton.

Police said “multiple” suspects broke into the house, broke its windows and assaulted the people inside. One was reportedly taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck with a machete.

The other victims suffered minor injuries and were cleared at the scene by Paramedics,” police said.

Trending Now

More than a month later, on April 25, police said two men 22-year-old men had been arrested and charged.

Abhishek Abhishek was charged with multiple alleged offences, including attempted murder. Police said Harmandeep Behleem also faces multiple charges that includes attempted murder.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonAttempted MurderPRPMayfield RoadMaysfield Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers