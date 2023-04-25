Menu

Crime

Quebec court approves sex abuse settlement against Catholic order

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2023 4:38 pm
The Court of Appeal of Quebec is pictured in downtown Montreal, Quebec on Monday, July 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The Court of Appeal of Quebec is pictured in downtown Montreal, Quebec on Monday, July 11, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s Court of Appeal has approved a $28-million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed against the Clerics of Saint-Viateur of Canada by sexual-assault victims.

A deal was reached in January 2022, but last July Quebec Superior Court Justice Thomas M. Davis said the $8 million in legal fees was excessive.

The judge said that despite the fact the lawyers for the 375 sexual-assault victims did “remarkable work,” he wanted a new agreement with more reasonable fees.

In a ruling dated Monday, the province’s high court approved the new deal after lawyers reduced their fees to 20 per cent of the settlement money — about $5.6 million.

The lawyers also agreed to put nearly $100,000 into an assistance fund for class actions.

The 2017 lawsuit against the Clerics of Saint-Viateur involved sex crimes that had been committed since 1935 at more than 20 establishments run by the Quebec-based Catholic religious order.

