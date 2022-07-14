Menu

Crime

Judge rejects $28M class-action settlement in Catholic church sex abuse case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 6:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Victims speak out as former Catholic priest Jean Pilon sent to prison' Victims speak out as former Catholic priest Jean Pilon sent to prison
WATCH: A Quebec priest has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing minors at a Catholic boarding school more than three decades ago – Jul 28, 2021

A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected a $28-million settlement in a sex abuse lawsuit against a Catholic religious order because of the high legal fees associated with the agreement.

The agreement would have awarded the Montreal law firm Arsenault, Dufresne and Wee, which represented the plaintiffs, more than $8 million in fees.

Read more: Sex abuse allegations leads to arrest of 5 members of Quebec religious order

Justice Thomas M. Davis wrote in a July 4 decision that those fees were “excessive” and not in the interest of the more than 375 sexual abuse victims who were part of the class action.

Davis says the firm did “remarkable work” and that he expects a new agreement with reasonable fees can be reached and resubmitted to the court.

Read more: Quebec priest sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for sex crimes against minors

The suit against the Quebec-based Catholic religious order the Clerics of St-Viateur, involved acts committed between 1935 and the present at more than 20 establishments run by the group, including boarding schools.

In July 2021, one priest from the order, Rev. Jean Pilon, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for criminal acts of a sexual nature against a dozen victims who were minors at the time of the crimes between 1961 and 1989.

