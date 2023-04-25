Over 60% of Ontario RPNs have considered leaving profession, poll shows

Polling shows a majority of Registered Practical Nurses in Ontario have contemplated leaving the profession amid staffing shortages and increased stress.

The polling was done by Nanos Research of behalf of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and SEIU Healthcare. Results show 60 per cent of registered practical nurses are either considering or somewhat considering leaving the profession and 82 per cent of respondents say they experience high stress as result from their job.

“Stress is endemic. Trouble sleeping is pervasive and dread is everywhere,” said Jackie Walker, SEIU Healthcare nursing division president. “We have a crisis in Ontario’s healthcare system.”

Abie Osawe has been working as an RPN for over two decades and recently she said she and her colleagues have been feeling increased stress amid staffing shortages.

“Nurses have been struggling,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to College of Nurses Ontario, the main difference between RNs and RPNs is foundational education. The website said RNs study for a longer period of time, allowing for a greater depth and breadth of foundational knowledge.

Osawe said she is often called upon to cover for RN colleagues.

“It is not uncommon for RPN to look after 130 residents and be in charge of 130 residents. …There is no RN. There is so much shortage of nurses and the RPNs have to pick and do that role,” she said.

2:14 Ontario Health Coalition launches province-wide referendum against healthcare privatization

While a majority of RPNs have considered leaving the workforce, polling also found 78 per cent would consider staying in the profession if wages increased to $35 an hour.

“Nurses are not able to commit to their futures and their nursing profession because we have a government that is not committed to addressing the very drivers of the nursing exodus,” said Walker. “Pay RPNs 70 per cent of an RN for doing 90 per cent of the scope and raise the minimum wage for RPNs to $35 per hour.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Minister of Health said, “Since our government took office in 2018, over 60,000 new nurses and nearly 8,000 new doctors have registered to work in Ontario. 2022 was a record-breaking year for new nurses in Ontario with over 12,000 new nurses registered and another 30,000 nurses are studying at an Ontario college or university. But we know more needs to be done.”

The statement went on to say the provincial government has made it easier for internationally educated health care workers to work in Ontario while allowing health care workers registered in other provinces and territories to immediately start working in Ontario.

The statement also referenced the most 2023/2024 budget where the province announced a combined $280 million investment that would see the expansion of training opportunities and nursing education programs at universities and colleges.

The statement did not respond to questions around a wage increase for RPNs.

“We are doing the work load. We are doing the extra work and going above and beyond,” said Osawe. “It’s a way of showing gratitude and thank you and that’s what we are asking for.”