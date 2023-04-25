Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after woman assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 12:48 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. CKL
Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 20 at 8:30 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Drive area.

Officers said a man approached a woman near a parked vehicle.

Police allege the man then assaulted the woman before fleeing the area.

Officers are searching for 24-year-old Samuel Wincenty of no fixed address.

Police are seeking to locate 24-year-old Samuel Wincenty.
Police are seeking to locate 24-year-old Samuel Wincenty. Toronto police / handout

Wincenty is wanted for threatening death, three counts of assault, theft, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.

He is a man in his 20s, standing five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

