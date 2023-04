Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have charged two 16-year-old boys in connection with a suspicious death in Garden Hill First Nation last Thursday.

At 7:30 a.m. Island Lake RCMP say a 36-year-old man was found dead in an outdoor area and his death was determined to be a result of homicide.

Two 16 year-old boys were arrested and charged with second degree murder and they were remanded into custody, police say.

RCMP continues to investigate.