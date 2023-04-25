Sask. RCMP search for 3 people following fatal assault on man

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man from Wilkie, Sask., is dead after what police are calling a “violent assault.”

Quin Squair succumbed to his injuries last Saturday after police allege he was attacked by five people aged 17 to 31. Two have been arrested and police are still looking for the remaining three.

According to a release, the Battleford RCMP received a report of an assault at a residence on the Saulteaux First Nation on April 18 at about 12:15 p.m.

“When officers arrived at the residence, they located an adult male with serious injuries. Officers immediately began providing first aid and called for assistance from local EMS,” police said in a release.

“The male was transported to hospital in Saskatoon with serious injuries. The North Battleford RCMP Provincial General Investigation Section (GIS), with the assistance of Saskatoon RCMP GIS, began an investigation.”

Investigators were advised on April 19 that Squair would not survive his injuries and the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit went to North Battleford to investigate. The following day is when the victim died in hospital and victim services were made available for the family.

On Saturday, investigators arrested and charged Riley Gopher, 26, of Saulteaux First Nation, with second-degree murder and robbery. A 17-year-old youth from Saulteaux First Nation, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, also faces charges of second-degree murder, robbery, disguise with intent and unlawful confinement. The two made their first court appearance on Monday.

In relation to Squair’s death, police are searching for Wionna Katcheech, 22, of Saulteaux First Nation, who is wanted for second-degree murder and unlawful confinement; Alex Gopher, 31, of Sweetgrass First Nation, for second-degree murder; and Colton Swiftwolfe, 21, from Moosomin First Nation, for second-degree murder and robbery.

“Investigators with Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime, General Investigation Section, North Battleford RCMP Detachment, including the Gang Task Force, and the Saskatchewan Crime Reduction Team continue working to locate and arrest these three individuals,” police said.

If anyone sees these three individuals, do not approach them and immediately call 911, police said. People can call North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or make anonymous tips through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saskcrimestoppers.com.

Wionna Katcheech is described as having long brown hair and eyes. She is five feet four inches tall, weighing approximately 161 pounds.

Alex Gopher is described as having short brown hair and eyes. He is six feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds.