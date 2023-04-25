Metro’s Green Line resumes service after cracks forced day-long shutdown

Send this page to someone via email

Service on the Metro’s Green Line was reestablished Tuesday morning after the discovery of cracks had forced a portion of the underground subway to close the day before.

“After verification by our experts, it is safe to resume service,” the transit authority announced in a Tweet.

Service normal du métro #stminfo W — Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) April 25, 2023

Service between Lionel-Groulx and Frontenac was abruptly shut down Monday during the afternoon rush hour as a preventative measure, according to the Société de Transport de Montréal.

The STM said cracks in the vault of the tunnel linking Berri-UQAM and Saint-Laurent were found by its engineering team following a water leak.

“Our teams of experts have concluded that the degradation of the concrete is superficial and the integrity of the vault is not in question. The service can therefore resume this morning,” the transit authority said Tuesday.

As a preventive measure, a metal fence will be installed over the next few nights to allow teams to carry out work.

The STM is reassuring riders that there is no immediate risk in the rest of the network.

Structural inspections of the vaults in the metro tunnels have been in progress for the past year, the STM said.