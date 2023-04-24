Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Global News at 6 Calgary April 24

By Linda Olsen Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 8:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Calgary April 24'
Global News at 6 Calgary April 24
Global News at 6 Calgary April 24
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TONIGHT – PREPARING FOR SUMMER holiday AIR TRAVEL.
“last year we all know it was a hot mess, it was right.”
“the new rules over what you’re owed – if a flight is delayed or cancelled.
and why some say they don’t go far enough.”

PLUS – CONTINUED CONCERNS OVER TRANSIT SAFETY.
“the public has to feel comfortable on the system, they have to know that they can send their family there.”
“the one change officials believe could make a trip more secure for riders… and transit workers.”

Trending Now

AND WILDFIRE SEASON UNDERWAY.
“this time of year can be sort of unpredictable.”
HOW PROVINCIAL CREWS ARE PREPARING
“and what impact the forecast could have in the weeks and months ahead.”

More on Canada
Global News At 6Calgary weatherGlobal News CalgaryCalgary NewsWeather Calgaryweather in CalgaryCalgary AbCalgary Alberta CanadaCalgary AlbertaCalgary CanadaCalgary CaWeather Calgary Canada

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers