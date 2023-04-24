Cracks in tunnel prompt partial closure of Metro Green Line

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of Montreal’s underground subway system was shut down Monday, just in time for the evening rush home.

The Société de Transport de Montréal said on Twitter that the Green Line, between Lionel-Groulx and Frontenac, was closed following an unspecified incident.

In an email to Global News, however, the STM said cracks in the vault of the tunnel linking Berri-UQAM and Saint-Laurent were found by its engineering team following a water leak.

It is not known how long the closure will last, but the STM said the safety of its clientele and employees is a top priority and therefore it has asked the City of Montreal to divert heavy vehicle traffic between Berri and Saint-Laurent streets.

The STM insists the closure is preventative, but can’t say yet when service will resume.

Teams are being sent in to investigate and reassess the situation.

“To mitigate the impact on customers faced with this exceptional closure, the STM will set up a temporary shuttle bus service that will be offered continuously from 5 p.m. until the last train passes between the Berri-UQAM and Frontenac stations, and this , until further notice,” a press release by the STM reads in French.

“The shuttle will stop at each green line metro station on this section and will be available in both directions.”

Alternatively, commuters can use the Orange Line in the downtown core.

The STM said personnel will be at “strategic locations” in affected stations to help people get to the Orange Line or the right shuttle bus.