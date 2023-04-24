Menu

Canada

Province examining ‘solutions’ to connect Ontario Line passengers to Ontario Place

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 4:55 pm
A pod at Ontario Place in Toronto is seen on Friday July 30, 2021. View image in full screen
A pod at Ontario Place in Toronto is seen on Friday July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation says it is “examining a number of potential solutions” to connect passengers of the highly-anticipated Ontario Line to Ontario Place.

According to the provincial government’s website, the Ontario Line will extend 15.6 km from the site of the current Ontario Science Centre to Exhibition Station.

However, Ontario Place is approximately a four-minute drive, or a 20-minute walk from Exhibition Station.

In an email to Global News, Dakota Brasier, a spokesperson for Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, said the alignment for the Ontario Line has not changed, adding that it starts at Exhibition Station “with platforms at grade to allow for a cross-platform interchange with GO.”

“It goes underground just west of Strachan Avenue and continues east,” Brasier wrote.

According to Brasier, the ministry is “examining a number of potential solutions to better connect customers to Ontario Place from Exhibition Station.”

Brasier said some of the options include connections to the subway by “automated people mover, cable cars, or other modes.”

Brasier said as the “project progresses” and plans are “further refined,” the government will “share further details as they become available.”

