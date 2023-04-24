Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna man injured in fall from second floor balcony, another arrested

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 4:26 pm
RCMP vehicle crime scene View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP at a crime scene. Darrell Patton / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man has been arrested and another is in hospital in the aftermath of an incident that saw one fall from a second-floor balcony.

RCMP officers are investigating what they called a “disturbing” situation that got underway Saturday, at around 7 a.m. in the 1700 block of Abbott Street.

A man, RCMP said, fell from a second store balcony, and by the time police officers arrived he was unconscious, laying on the ground and suffering severe injuries.

Click to play video: 'Keep children safe around windows and balconies'
Keep children safe around windows and balconies

In a press release distributed Monday, RCMP said officers started first aid and Emergency Health Services moved in shortly thereafter and transferred the victim to Kelowna General Hospital where he remains in critical condition. One man has been arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

The ages of these men, the nature of their relationship or how the fall occurred have not been disclosed but an RCMP officer said that they were believed to be in an argument preceding the fall.

Trending Now

“This was a disturbing situation for residents and police officers alike,”  Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victim and his family.”

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. Area residents reported seeing people in a hazmat suit at the scene on Sunday, but RCMP said it was the forensic unit.

Those who witnessed this event or have  video of this area and have not yet spoken with a police officer, are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250- 762-3300 and reference file 2023-21366.

 

More on Crime
RCMPKelownaOkanaganAbbott Streetforensic unitbalcony crashKelowna man arrested in balcony fallman injured in balcony fall
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers