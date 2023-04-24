Menu

Canada

Pointe-Claire byelection ends with Claude Cousineau winning city council seat

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 2:31 pm
Pointe-Claire, Que. residents head to the polls to vote in byelection after councillor resigns
Pointe-Claire, Que. residents head to the polls to vote in byelection after councillor resigns
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Monday, April 24, 2023
Claude Cousineau will be the next city councillor in Pointe-Claire, Que., after a byelection in the Montreal suburb.

The results for the District 1 seat came in late Sunday after voters headed to the polls to choose a new city councillor.

Cousineau will replace Erin Tedford who abruptly quit in early January, citing an “aggressive atmosphere” at city hall. At the time, The former elected official also spoke of being harassed at her home.

Pointe-Claire, Que. residents head to the polls to vote in byelection after councillor resigns
Pointe-Claire, Que. residents head to the polls to vote in byelection after councillor resigns

Tedford had only been in the position for a little more than a year when she resigned.

Trending Now
Cousineau was among six candidates vying for the job to represent District 1, which accounts for about 2,000 eligible voters.

The byelection came as residents say urban development is a key issue in the West Island city.

with files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter

