Newly-elected Pointe-Claire city councillor resigns amid ‘aggressive’ atmosphere

In one of the last city council meetings Erin Tedford attended last September, she spoke about why she would vote against a certain development project. Someone in the crowd interrupted her and continued to do so, and was eventually asked to leave.

That was one of the reasons for her resignation.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday, citing both personal and professional reasons, she announced she’d be resigning after just over a year in her position.

She wrote that it was a “challenge to advocate” for issues she believes in like the environment and preserving the city’s heritage.

She also stated that “her views were rarely welcomed and efforts to silence them have been aggressive.”

She continued on to say that her beliefs have had repercussions, claiming to have had “the peace and privacy of her home violated.”

Over the last year, there have been heated discussions in council meetings over construction of new condominium developments in the city.

Thomas says he’s seen instances where Tedford was treated rudely in council because of her views — even once chastised by a developer in a parking lot after a meeting.

“I’m very saddened by it because I lost an ally and sort of a partner in what we’re trying to do here,” said Thomas.

“She was our warrior for the tree canopy for environmentalism and she got brow-beaten out of the process.”

Thomas says there are some clear divisions within Pointe-Claire’s council — with some members trying to slow down developments.

But he admits they are in the minority.

Brent Cowan, a councillor representing District 8 says the city is changing, which is creating some tension.

“People have different views and people can lose their composure and they can do things they may not otherwise do,” said Cowan.

“We never signed up for this — we signed up to do good for our citizens. And so it’s understandable if a city councillor at some point says, ‘This is not for me.'”

Tedford officially resigned on Tuesday, Jan. 10th.

The city will hold a byelection to replace her later this year.