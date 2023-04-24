Countries competing in the Celebration of Light 2023 announced

Vancouverites will once again be able to take in a free fireworks show this summer with the return of the Honda Celebration of Light.

Teams from Australia, Mexico and the Philippines will be competing this year.

“I join the hundreds of thousands of people who are eagerly awaiting the return of the Honda Celebration of Light,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, in a release. “This iconic event has become more than a dazzling display of fireworks. It’s become a gathering place for people of all generations and backgrounds for a celebration of music, food, and culture — and a true summer highlight in B.C.”

The festival will take place July 22, 26 and 29 at English Bay. The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. each night. Music simulcast can be heard on CFMI Rock 101. The winning team will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Team Canada, which won the event last year, will not be taking part in the event this year.

Read more: Team Canada wins 2022 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival

3:52 Honda Celebration of Light celebrates 30 years

Festival organizers estimated around 1.3 million people flocked to Vancouver beaches over three days in 2022 to take in the spectacle.