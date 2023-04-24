Menu

Fire

Central Okanagan open burning to end as fire season gets underway

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 4:20 pm
FILE. Open burning is coming to an end in the Central Okanagan. View image in full screen
FILE. Open burning is coming to an end in the Central Okanagan. Submitted
Sanctioned plumes of smoke rising from Central Okanagan hillsides will soon be snuffed out, with open burning season winding down.

The season for allowable burns in the Central Okanagan ends on Sunday, April 30.

Until then when conditions allow, all eligible property owners, farmers and other large lot owners with permits from their local fire jurisdiction may burn specific wood debris outdoors. As well, they must follow the BC Open Burning Smoke Control regulation.

Creating nuisance smoke from open burning is not allowed in the City of Kelowna, the District of Lake Country, City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas or under the bylaws of the District of Peachland.

Violators could receive a fine or be charged for the cost of putting out the fire. Residents may report illegal burning on a non-burning day by calling the regional fire dispatch center at 250-469-8577.

April 1 marked the start of B.C.’s wildfire season and, living up to its name, there have been a number of  grass fires within the Kamloops Fire region in the time that’s passed.

“For the current conditions that we’re seeing, we definitely are seeing dry valley bottom just as a result of the drought conditions from the fall and receiving very little to no precipitation so far in the spring,” said a fire information officer earlier this month.

— With files from Taya Fast 

 

OkanaganWest KelownaRDCOWestbankdistrict of peachlandRegional District of the Central OkanaganCity of Keowna
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

