Video link
Headline link
Fire

Chemical spill forces evacuation at northeast Calgary warehouse

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 10:03 am
Calgary Fire Department responds to a hydrogen peroxide chemical reaction at a Calgary warehouse on Westwinds Drive NE on Monday, April 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department responds to a hydrogen peroxide chemical reaction at a Calgary warehouse on Westwinds Drive NE on Monday, April 24, 2023. Global News
Twenty workers were forced out of a warehouse in Castleridge early Monday due to a chemical spill.

The spill happened just before 3:10 a.m., the Calgary fire department told Global News.

A forklift punctured a tote that contained hydrogen peroxide. The tote then hit a metal rack that caused a chemical reaction, creating a gas cloud, firefighters said.

Read more: Calgary fire hazmat team cleans up chemical spill at hotel in city’s northwest

Twenty workers left the Day and Ross Freight warehouse along Westwinds Drive NE., and three of them were assessed by EMS but not taken to hospital.

Trending Now

The fire department’s hazmat team used a hose line to dilute the hydrogen peroxide to dissipate the gas cloud.

Story continues below advertisement

The warehouse was ventilated and crews started monitoring the air to ensure that it is safe.

Calgary fire departmentEMSHAZMATCalgary FirefightersChemical SpillCastleridgeHydrogen Peroxidechemical reactiongas cloudcalgary warehousefreight warehousewarehouse evacuated
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

