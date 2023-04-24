Chemical spill forces evacuation at northeast Calgary warehouse

See more sharing options

Twenty workers were forced out of a warehouse in Castleridge early Monday due to a chemical spill.

The spill happened just before 3:10 a.m., the Calgary fire department told Global News.

A forklift punctured a tote that contained hydrogen peroxide. The tote then hit a metal rack that caused a chemical reaction, creating a gas cloud, firefighters said.

Twenty workers left the Day and Ross Freight warehouse along Westwinds Drive NE., and three of them were assessed by EMS but not taken to hospital.

The fire department’s hazmat team used a hose line to dilute the hydrogen peroxide to dissipate the gas cloud.

The warehouse was ventilated and crews started monitoring the air to ensure that it is safe.