Crime

3 people rush to escape home on fire in northeast Edmonton: ‘We ran out’

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 9:45 am
A home in northeast Edmonton, at 72 Street and 129 Avenue NW, was destroyed by fire on Monday, April 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A home in northeast Edmonton, at 72 Street and 129 Avenue NW, was destroyed by fire on Monday, April 24, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A family of three was checked by EMS early Monday after waking up to smoke and running out of their Balwin-area home.

A fire destroyed the home and garage near 72 Street and 129 Avenue in northeast Edmonton.

Tenant Emily Flagg said she woke up at around 5:30 a.m. to the smell of smoke.

“I immediately woke my husband up … and I told him, ‘Our house smells like smoke. I think it’s on fire.’ We woke up and we checked the back of our house and, sure enough, it was on fire,” Flagg said.

“I told him, ‘Go get dad! Get the animals. We need to leave,'” she said. “We ran out and immediately called the fire department.”

They were able to rescue their dog and one cat but a second cat is so far unaccounted for.

“I was in shock that our house was on fire,” Flagg said.

“I was sitting there thinking, ‘Where are we going to live?’ And hoping that our cat was OK.”

1 person taken to hospital after fire in north Edmonton early Thursday

Flagg’s husband recalled being woken up by his wife and smelling smoke.

“As I’m looking for my animals, I get to the back deck … and my back door was lit up in flames,” Derk Gross said.

More on Crime

He’s very thankful she woke up when she did.

“Otherwise, we’d probably be dead.”

Edmonton firefighters douse home fire after Friday morning explosion

Flag was also able to wake up and alert her father Michael, who was sleeping in another room.

“My daughter came to the room, really briefly, and said: ‘Dad, you have to wake up. There’s smoke in the house,'” Michael Spofford said.

“I was wondering what was going on. She said, ‘The back porch is on fire.’

“The back door goes up in flames and that was it,” he said.

The family said this isn’t the first time there have been issues at this property. Since they moved in about six months ago, their home has been broken into and their dog was attacked.

House FireEMSEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesGarage FireEdmonton House Firenortheast EdmontonBalwinPorch Fire
