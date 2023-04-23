Quebec municipalities on flood watch as Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Municipalities across southern Quebec were bracing for possible spring flooding as a broad swath of the province remained under rainfall warnings on Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued warnings for several areas in the south and centre of the province, including the Montreal, Laurentians, Eastern Townships and Quebec City regions.

The agency warned heavy rain could cause flash flooding and ponding on roads.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the alerts read.

Some areas, especially those north of the St. Lawrence river between the Laurentians and Quebec City, could receive more than 50 millimetres of rain by Tuesday, the agency said.

As of 4 p.m., the Quebec Public Security Department’s flood monitoring site was reporting medium levels of flooding along the Outaouais river near Rigaud, west of Montreal, as well as the Ouareau river in Rawdon, about 60 kilometres north of the city.

Minor flooding was reported in about 15 other spots in the province, while a further 15 areas were listed as under surveillance.

The City of Montreal said in a tweet that the situation is under control on its territory, and resources are in place if the waters rise further.

The city announced last week that it was entering the “intervention” stage of its flood plan, which involves handing out sandbags and installing dikes, inflatable flood barriers and pumps in the areas most at risk of flooding.

Officials were also on alert in the Quebec City region, where the public security department warned that a “significant rise in the level of certain rivers is to be expected.”

On its website, the city suggests that citizens at risk of flooding take steps such as preparing an emergency kit, making sure important documents are stored up high, and putting sealant around low-level doors and windows.

Environment Canada said between 25 and 35 mm of rain could fall in the Montreal and Laval area by Monday, while the Quebec City region could get 40 to 70 mm.