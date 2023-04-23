Camper injured during evening hike near Okanagan Lake

See more sharing options

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue rescued an injured camper Sunday morning from Buchan Bay along the east shore of Okanagan Lake.

According to COSAR, two female campers were hiking through Okanagan Mountain Park to Buchan Bay when one of them injured herself Saturday evening.

2:19 Central Okanagan Search and Rescue hosts rope rescue program

The two campers spent the night tending to the injury. In the morning, the injured female realized she couldn’t walk and they both called RCMP, who contacted COSAR.

COSAR responded with a rescue boat and four members. Two other members remained at incident command.

The boat team reached the campers and the injured woman was then transported to hospital.