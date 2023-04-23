Menu

National

Crime

Higher quality images released of suspect in Metrotown mall random assaults

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 4:05 pm
Burnaby metrotown suspect View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP. RCMP
Police in Burnaby are re-upping efforts to identify a suspect they believe is responsible for three random assaults, including allegedly shoving an 89-year-old woman to the ground.

Burnaby RCMP released new images of the suspect, much more clear than previous pictures, on Sunday.

Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of unprovoked assaults on three people, including an 89-year-old woman. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of unprovoked assaults on three people, including an 89-year-old woman. RCMP

Read more: 89-year-old woman, 2 others randomly assaulted at Metrotown mall: RCMP

The higher quality images were found by police after a public tip of a SkyTrain incident that happened on April 19.

“We don’t want this suspect to harm anyone else, so please have a look at these photos”, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP.

“If you recognize this man, we’d like you to contact our investigators.”

Police said they were called to the Metrotown mall around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, where a man had allegedly shoved the woman to the floor. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to the Metrotown mall around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, where a man had allegedly shoved the woman to the floor. RCMP

Read more: Convicted killer who walked away from Vancouver halfway house wanted Canada-wide

On Thursday, Burnaby Mounties were called to Metrotown mall around 9:30 a.m. for an alleged assault on a senior woman. She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged, according to police.

Later that day, police said they learned the suspect had reportedly attack two other people.

The suspect is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with white stripes and a green camouflage baseball cap.

Images from security video appear to show him with a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

— With files from Simon Little

Burnabyburnaby rcmpMetrotownsuspect photosMetrotown assaultBurnaby suspect assault photosMetrotown assault suspectSenior assualted
