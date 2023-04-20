Menu

Crime

89-year-old woman, 2 others randomly assaulted at Metrotown Mall: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 10:58 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP. Burnaby RCMP
Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of unprovoked assaults on three people — including an 89-year-old woman.

In a media release, police said they were called to the Metrotown Mall around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, where a man had allegedly shoved the woman to the floor.

She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged, police said.

Police said they later learned the man assaulted two other people, who have yet to contact RCMP.

One man was pushed just seconds before the senior was knocked down, while another man was shoved moments afterward, according to police.

“It is fortunate that the elderly victim did not sustain more serious injuries after this unprovoked assault,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release.

“Please contact our investigators if you can identify the suspect, we would also like to speak to any other victims that have yet to come forward. Officers are still working to determine a motive.”

The suspect is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with white stripes and a green camouflage baseball cap.

Images from security video appear to show him with a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

