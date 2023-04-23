RCMP investigating multiple overdoses linked to tainted drugs in The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the Pas are investigating tainted drugs after six people were hospitalized from overdoses.

On Saturday, at 8:45 p.m., RCMP went to an establishment on Fisher Avenue after receiving a report of four unresponsive men.

Police say, the men had ingested drugs, possibly ecstasy, believed to be laced with an opioid.

Officers assisted EMS with the administration of naloxone to try to revive the four men.

Three of the men, 46, 37 and 33, were revived and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

The fourth male, 31, was taken to the hospital and later flown to Brandon where he remains in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Several hours later, police say they went to the same location for two other overdoses and those men were also taken to the hospital, treated and released.

RCMP are advising the community of this dangerous drug circulating in the area.

Police say the drug is believed to be in a crystal-like powder form, purple in colour, and may contain fentanyl,

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online