Canada

RCMP investigating multiple overdoses linked to tainted drugs in The Pas

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 4:24 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File / Global News
RCMP in the Pas are investigating tainted drugs after six people were hospitalized from overdoses.

On Saturday, at 8:45 p.m., RCMP went to an establishment on Fisher Avenue after receiving a report of four unresponsive men.

Police say, the men had ingested drugs, possibly ecstasy, believed to be laced with an opioid.

Officers assisted EMS with the administration of naloxone to try to revive the four men.

Three of the men, 46, 37 and 33, were revived and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

Read more: Winnipeg police warn about street drug ‘down’ after recent overdose

The fourth male, 31, was taken to the hospital and later flown to Brandon where he remains in critical condition.

Several hours later, police say they went to the same location for two other overdoses and those men were also taken to the hospital, treated and released.

RCMP are advising the community of this dangerous drug circulating in the area.

Police say the drug is believed to be in a crystal-like powder form, purple in colour, and may contain fentanyl,

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online

