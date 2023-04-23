Vehicle collides with pole near East York-Scarborough border: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a pole in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a collision around Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a vehicle travelling northbound had hit a pole, though the lights were still working.

Their injuries were non-life-threatening, police said. The person was not taken to hospital.

Police said delays could be expected for a short period in the area.

