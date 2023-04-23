Menu

Traffic

Vehicle collides with pole near East York-Scarborough border: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 4:18 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a pole in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a collision around Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Cambridge, Ont. man dies in Mississauga highway crash: OPP

Police said a vehicle travelling northbound had hit a pole, though the lights were still working.

Their injuries were non-life-threatening, police said. The person was not taken to hospital.

Police said delays could be expected for a short period in the area.

