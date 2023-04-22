Fire at Kitsilano Showboat shakes up Vancouver tradition since 1935: ‘What do we do?’

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight fire has led to severe damage to a well-known community stage in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

The Kitsilano Showboat, which has been in operation since 1935, caught fire around midnight between Friday and Saturday.

View image in full screen Severe damages were sustained in the back rooms of the stage. Global News

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said 32 firefighters responded to the blaze and were able to handle it relatively quickly.

However, the stage and more so the area behind it, have been severely damaged by flames and water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both Vancouver Fire Rescue and Vancouver police, officials said.

Vancouver Park Board commissioner Tom Digby said it is a sad day for the Kitsilano community.

“The community is really saddened and it’s a huge disappointment,” said Tom Digby.

“It is entirely a volunteer show and since 1935 the Vancouver Showboat has been holding free events for the community.”

“There are all kinds of events that take place there all summer long including Indigenous dancers, Irish dancers, and high school bands — very talented local performers who take that stage, it is a major step back,” Digby told Global News.

The Kitsilano Showboat runs every summer from June to August, providing free multicultural entertainment to Vancouver residents and visitors.

“It was a huge shock. I have been a volunteer down here for 65 years,” said Barry Leinbach, Kitsilano Showboat’s president.

“What do we do? We’ve had nothing like this before. We will deal with it.

“Financially, it’s been a hard couple of years with COVID and everything. We have never missed a season since 1935. Even during COVID, we still had online events.

“It is important for us to do something this summer but we don’t know what that looks like yet.”

No one was injured in the fire according to Vancouver firefighters and Vancouver Park Board will be attending the site on Monday for an evaluation.