Earth Day Energy: U of C researchers explore geothermal potential

The University of Calgary is home to the Energi Simulation Centre for Geothermal Systems Research facility. Professor and centre director Roman Shor joins Global News Calgary to highlight the advances and potential in this energy source.
More on Canada
- Why is there an increase of violence in Canadian public libraries?
- Halifax rental application asks for ‘holding deposit.’ Prospective tenant calls it a ‘scam’
- How does remote work fit into the PSAC strike? Here’s what experts are watching
- Here’s where Canadians are spending less amid high inflation, interest rates
Comments