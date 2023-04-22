Menu

Canada

‘A miracle’: Stolen wheelchair returned to New Brunswick man

By Robert Lothian Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 11:39 am
Nearly a month after it was stolen, Saint John resident Doug Ferron is back to riding around the city in his motorized wheelchair. View image in full screen
Nearly a month after it was stolen, Saint John resident Doug Ferron is back to riding around the city in his motorized wheelchair. Robert Lothian/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The return of Doug Ferron’s motorized wheelchair is nothing short of  “a miracle,” according to the Saint John resident.

Ferron’s wheelchair was stolen from his backyard in March until police located the device abandoned earlier this week.

“I thought I was going to be without my power chair for the rest of my life,” Ferron told Global News on Friday.

“I feel back to myself. I feel great. I can get back out there, do my thing with my uncle Kenny, and just enjoy freedom.”

Read more: New Brunswick man speaks out after wheelchair stolen: ‘That chair is my life’

Global News first spoke with Ferron on April 5 following a public plea by the Saint John Police Force for any information regarding a stolen motorized wheelchair. The police request led to massive public outcry by residents hoping to support the victim of the crime.

At the time, Ferron said medical operations throughout his life, the first at the age of 14, resulted in the loss of his hips and trouble walking.

As a result, he was left housebound for about a month.

“To me, that chair is my life because that’s the only thing — I get out there in the community to enjoy life,” a downhearted Ferron said in the early April interview.

On Tuesday, the Saint John Police Force said they were called to Princess Street after a motorized wheelchair had been found abandoned in an alleyway.

“Police confirmed that it was the wheelchair previously reported stolen. The wheelchair has since been returned to the owner,” reads a press release.

According to Ferron, the wheelchair is his “life” and the weeks without it left him “struggling.” View image in full screen
According to Ferron, the wheelchair is his “life” and the weeks without it left him “struggling.” Robert Lothian/Global News

While Ferron admits the weeks without his wheelchair left him “struggling,” the community and police support had him astounded.

“They found it with the police force and the public for their report. Without them, I probably wouldn’t have got my chair back,” Ferron remarked.

“It shows me right there, I had a lot of people supporting me.”

Moving forward, Ferron said he won’t be taking his freedom for granted, and additional safety precautions will be taken to protect his wheelchair.

As for the people who stole it, Ferron forgives them and instead wants to focus on getting back into the community he loves.

“Oh, you’ll be seeing me out there every day.”

