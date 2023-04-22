‘A miracle’: Stolen wheelchair returned to New Brunswick man

Send this page to someone via email

The return of Doug Ferron’s motorized wheelchair is nothing short of “a miracle,” according to the Saint John resident.

Ferron’s wheelchair was stolen from his backyard in March until police located the device abandoned earlier this week.

“I thought I was going to be without my power chair for the rest of my life,” Ferron told Global News on Friday.

“I feel back to myself. I feel great. I can get back out there, do my thing with my uncle Kenny, and just enjoy freedom.”

Global News first spoke with Ferron on April 5 following a public plea by the Saint John Police Force for any information regarding a stolen motorized wheelchair. The police request led to massive public outcry by residents hoping to support the victim of the crime.

At the time, Ferron said medical operations throughout his life, the first at the age of 14, resulted in the loss of his hips and trouble walking.

As a result, he was left housebound for about a month.

“To me, that chair is my life because that’s the only thing — I get out there in the community to enjoy life,” a downhearted Ferron said in the early April interview.

On Tuesday, the Saint John Police Force said they were called to Princess Street after a motorized wheelchair had been found abandoned in an alleyway.

“Police confirmed that it was the wheelchair previously reported stolen. The wheelchair has since been returned to the owner,” reads a press release.

View image in full screen According to Ferron, the wheelchair is his "life" and the weeks without it left him "struggling."

While Ferron admits the weeks without his wheelchair left him “struggling,” the community and police support had him astounded.

“They found it with the police force and the public for their report. Without them, I probably wouldn’t have got my chair back,” Ferron remarked.

“It shows me right there, I had a lot of people supporting me.”

Moving forward, Ferron said he won’t be taking his freedom for granted, and additional safety precautions will be taken to protect his wheelchair.

As for the people who stole it, Ferron forgives them and instead wants to focus on getting back into the community he loves.

“Oh, you’ll be seeing me out there every day.”