U.S. nurse charged 4 years after fiery Peace Arch border crash killed B.C. pastor

Send this page to someone via email

A registered nurse from Washington state has been criminally charged almost four years after a fiery crash at the Peace Arch border crossing killed a B.C. pastor.

Gurbinder Singh, 39, of Edmonds, Wash., is charged with a single count of dangerous driving causing death in the May 2019 collision on the Canadian side of the border.

Read more: Charges recommended in 2019 Peace Arch border crash that killed Port Moody pastor

Singh drove up from the U.S. with his wife to attend his first appearance in Surrey Provincial Court Friday.

Crown counsel Stefan Currie-Roberts told the court Singh was driving his Porsche Cayenne northbound to the Peace Arch border check on May 2, 2019, and allegedly travelling up to 120 kilometres an hour before he struck the rear of a Toyota Sienna minivan.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Could gas cans have played a role in fiery Peace Arch border crash?

Witnesses at the scene described how a Porsche Cayenne SUV screamed into the vehicle lineup and slammed into the minivan, sending both vehicles flying into a flower bed.

The minivan quickly burst into flames and its sole occupant, Port Moody pastor and Richmond father of three Tom Cheung, died at the scene.

Read more: Port Moody pastor and father of 3 identified as victim of Peace Arch border crash

Friends and colleagues told Global News Cheung, the lead pastor at the Port Moody Pacific Grace MB Church, had been on his way home after picking up some books for his ministry.

RCMP said the driver was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injures.

3:28 Fatal crash at Peace Arch Border Crossing

According to Currie-Roberts, Singh was certified under the Mental Health Act after the deadly collision, and has remained at home in Edmonds since.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown also said there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved in the tragedy.

Singh had no comment after leaving court, where a warrant for his arrest was executed without him being taken into custody.

After voluntarily attending court, Singh was released on a $1,000 cash deposit.

He must abide by two conditions including notifying the court of his address and phone number and any changes to his address or phone number, and appearing before the court when required to do so.

Singh’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 19.