‘Sudden death investigation’ prompts closure of west Hwy. 401 express lanes in part of Toronto

A “sudden death investigation” prompted the closure of the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 past Keele Street in Toronto on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the police investigation was being coordinated through Toronto police 31 Division, assisted by the Toronto OPP detachment and their collision reconstruction team.

“We are dealing with a sudden death investigation that occurred in the area of Weston Road and (Highway) 401,” Schmidt said.

Further details on the incident weren’t immediately provided.

Schmidt said westbound express lanes were blocked at the basket weave west of Keele Street, though the collector lanes and eastbound lanes remained open.

He said he expected the express lanes to reopen sometime around 5 p.m. or before 6 p.m.

Heavy delays were seen in the area.