La Loche, Sask. school closed after stabbing that injured 2 people

Send this page to someone via email

The local high school in La Loche, Sask., is closed on Friday following a recent stabbing incident that involved two individuals being injured as a result.

In a release, La Loche Mayor Georgina Jolibois said that a student has stabbed and injured another student and a staff member at the Dene High School.

According to a statement from the Northern Lights School Division (NLSD), the two injured people are being treated by health officials and the Saskatchewan RCMP has a person in custody.

“Two school community is safe and there is no current threat to them,” stated NLSD Director of Education Jason Young.

“Supports will be available to our school community and we will provide an update as we are able to.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: A look at events in the La Loche school shooting in northern Saskatchewan

In 2016, four people were shot and killed by a 17-year-old local boy and several others were also injured.

Global News will provide further details when they are available.

— with files from The Canadian Press