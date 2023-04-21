Menu

Crime

La Loche, Sask. school closed after stabbing that injured 2 people

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 5:21 pm
One student and teacher at the Dene High School in La Loche, Sask. are being treated for their injuries following a stabbing incident on Thursday. View image in full screen
One student and teacher at the Dene High School in La Loche, Sask. are being treated for their injuries following a stabbing incident on Thursday. kan
The local high school in La Loche, Sask., is closed on Friday following a recent stabbing incident that involved two individuals being injured as a result.

In a release, La Loche Mayor Georgina Jolibois said that a student has stabbed and injured another student and a staff member at the Dene High School.

According to a statement from the Northern Lights School Division (NLSD), the two injured people are being treated by health officials and the Saskatchewan RCMP has a person in custody.

Read more: Five years later, La Loche still healing from tragic school shooting

“Two school community is safe and there is no current threat to them,” stated NLSD Director of Education Jason Young.

“Supports will be available to our school community and we will provide an update as we are able to.”

Read more: A look at events in the La Loche school shooting in northern Saskatchewan

In 2016, four people were shot and killed by a 17-year-old local boy and several others were also injured.

Global News will provide further details when they are available.

— with files from The Canadian Press

La Loche still needs help healing, says Mayor Georgina Jolibois
