Canada

Montreal police used unnecessary force, lacked training in man’s death: coroner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 4:36 pm
Koray Kevin Celik is shown in a family handout photo.
A coroner’s report into the 2017 death of a man killed by Montreal police says arresting officers used unnecessary force and lacked proper training in de-escalation tactics.

Coroner Luc Malouin says in his report released Friday on the death of Koray Kevin Celik that police were unprepared when they arrived at his home on March 6, 2017, in the Montreal neighbourhood of Île-Bizard.

His parents called police because they wanted to prevent Celik, 28, from driving a car while intoxicated.

Read more: Family of Montreal man killed during police call won’t take part in coroner’s inquest

Responding officers tried to subdue Celik with force, and his parents said they witnessed police repeatedly beat their son with their feet and knees before the unarmed man stopped breathing.

Story continues below advertisement

Malouin says the force used by police was unnecessary and that none of them had received training in de-escalation tactics or in strategies to deal with people in crisis.

The coroner says the City of Montreal since 2019 requires its officers to receive de-escalation training.

Click to play video: 'Family of Montreal man who died during police intervention boycott coroner’s inquest'
Family of Montreal man who died during police intervention boycott coroner’s inquest
© 2023 The Canadian Press

