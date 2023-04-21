Montreal police used unnecessary force, lacked training in man’s death: coroner

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s report into the 2017 death of a man killed by Montreal police says arresting officers used unnecessary force and lacked proper training in de-escalation tactics.

Coroner Luc Malouin says in his report released Friday on the death of Koray Kevin Celik that police were unprepared when they arrived at his home on March 6, 2017, in the Montreal neighbourhood of Île-Bizard.

His parents called police because they wanted to prevent Celik, 28, from driving a car while intoxicated.

Responding officers tried to subdue Celik with force, and his parents said they witnessed police repeatedly beat their son with their feet and knees before the unarmed man stopped breathing.

Malouin says the force used by police was unnecessary and that none of them had received training in de-escalation tactics or in strategies to deal with people in crisis.

The coroner says the City of Montreal since 2019 requires its officers to receive de-escalation training.