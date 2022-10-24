Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family of Montreal man killed during police call won’t take part in coroner’s inquest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2022 2:24 pm
Cesur Celik, father of Koray Kevin Celik, delivers a statement as Tracy Wing, mother of Riley Fairholm, looks on during a news conference in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. A coroner's inquest into the death of a man at the hands of the Montreal police officers is underway without members of his family taking part. View image in full screen
Cesur Celik, father of Koray Kevin Celik, delivers a statement as Tracy Wing, mother of Riley Fairholm, looks on during a news conference in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. A coroner's inquest into the death of a man at the hands of the Montreal police officers is underway without members of his family taking part. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a man during a Montreal police intervention five years ago is underway without members of Koray Kevin Celik’s family taking part.

Celik, 28, was intoxicated and his parents wanted to prevent him from getting behind the wheel when they called 911 seeking help just after 2 a.m. on March 6, 2017, in the western Montreal neighbourhood of Île-Bizard.

The officers responded to the call and attempted to subdue Celik, including with a baton, but Celik’s parents said they witnessed the officers use excessive force, repeatedly beating their son with their feet and knees before he stopped breathing.

Read more: Quebec coroner launching public inquest into fatal 2017 Montreal police intervention

Cesur Celik told reporters Monday at the Montreal courthouse that the family will boycott the hearings, saying they have lost trust in various government institutions and consider the inquiry process unfair.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The parents were slated to be the first witnesses but maintained their position they would not testify despite being subpoenaed by the coroner.

Coroner Luc Malouin told the inquiry he wouldn’t hold the couple in contempt given all they’ve been through in the past five years but would table their previous statements into the record.

The inquiry is scheduled to last a total of three weeks spread over the next few months, and Malouin noted he is not seeking to determine guilt but to establish facts and issue recommendations.

Click to play video: 'Police watchdog’s statement after Montreal man’s death lacked transparency, impartiality: Judge'
Police watchdog’s statement after Montreal man’s death lacked transparency, impartiality: Judge
Montreal PoliceIle-BizardQuebec coronerLuc MalouinCelik inquestKoray Kevin CelikKoray Kevin Celik deathKoray Kevin Celik inquest
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers