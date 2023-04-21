Menu

Canada

Serious Highway 400 collision sends 3 to hospital near Aurora, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:34 pm
An Ornge air ambulance comes in for landing. View image in full screen
An Ornge air ambulance comes in for landing. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Aurora, Ont., has sent three people to the hospital on Friday, one in serious condition.

In a video posted to Twitter, Auora OPP say the collision happened in the southbound lane just south of Highway 89.

Police say one vehicle rolled over several times, ejecting one passenger from the vehicle.

Two people in the rollover vehicle take to the hospital, one of which was airlifted from the scene by Ornge Air Ambulance to a trauma centre.

Read more: Stabbing victim airlifted to trauma centre after attack: Barrie police

Police say one person from the second vehicle was also taken to a local hospital with relatively minor injuries.

All southbound traffic is currently being diverted off at Highway 89, and northbound lanes have reopened after the patient was airlifted away.

Detours are in place.

Aurora OPP and OPP technical collision investigators are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

