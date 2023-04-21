Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

PTSD treatment and research program at University of Alberta receives $3M

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'New Edmonton research project aims to tackle PTSD among military members'
New Edmonton research project aims to tackle PTSD among military members
A new research project has launched in Edmonton in hopes of addressing PTSD among members of the military. Su-Ling Goh reports – Feb 13, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government is investing more than $3 million to focus on rehabilitation and research for military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says the money will support the Heroes in Mind, Advocacy and Research Consortium program at the University of Alberta.

Read more: Alberta government promises $92M for youth mental health

The group supports military members, veterans, public safety personnel and others who suffer from PTSD through new and innovative treatment options.

Read more: Invisible wounds: crisis in the Canadian military

Nicolaides says the support is necessary because too often Canada’s soldiers leave their service with mental scars.

Story continues below advertisement

The director of the consortium says it uses a structured, repetitive, psychotherapeutic process which involves the patient walking on a treadmill where they relive traumatic events through virtual reality.

Trending Now

She says while doing so, they are helped by a therapist by their side.

Click to play video: 'Ask The Doctor: Dealing with tragic events'
Ask The Doctor: Dealing with tragic events
Mental HealthAlberta GovernmentUniversity of AlbertaPTSDAlberta BudgetPost-traumatic Stress DisorderSoldiersmilitary veteransDemetrios NicolaidesAdvocacy and Research ConsortiumHeroes in Mind
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers