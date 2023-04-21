Menu

Crime

2 men charged in connection with armed carjacking in Bowmanville: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:04 pm
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and shoulder patch logo stock. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and shoulder patch logo stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Two men have been charged in connection with a carjacking in Bowmanville, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Feb. 23, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Bowmanville Avenue and Aspen Springs Drive area.

Officers said the victim’s vehicle was reportedly stolen at knifepoint.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident, police said.

Read more: Police announce arrest of men accused of trafficking 15-year-old girls in Toronto condo

“After an extensive investigation, police were able to identify and locate the two suspects involved,” police said in a news release.

According to police, during the arrest, a loaded firearm was allegedly found on one of the suspects.

Thirty-four-year-old Taylor Eibbitt of no fixed address is now facing 18 charges including robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of weapons dangerous and possession of a loaded firearm.

Officers said Mart Puhm, 38, from Whitby has been charged with robbery.

Eibbitt and Puhm were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

