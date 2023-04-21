Jets coach hopeful Ehlers will be cleared for Game 3

Send this page to someone via email

Jets coach Rick Bowness says he’s hopeful that Nikolaj Ehlers will soon get medical clearance to return to the lineup for their first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ehlers has practised with the team, but did not play the first two games at T-Mobile Arena due to an upper-body injury.

The forward hasn’t played since suffering the injury on April 11 in a game against the Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg posted a 5-1 win in the best-of-seven series opener on Tuesday and dropped a 5-2 decision on Thursday.

Game 3 is set for Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night in Winnipeg and the series will return to Nevada for Game 5 on Thursday.

The Golden Knights earned the top seed in the Western Conference while the Jets are seeded eighth after taking the second wild-card berth.