Sports

Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers out for regular-season finale with upper-body injury

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 2:45 pm
Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will miss Thursday’s regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body injury, head coach Rick Bowness told reporters.

Ehlers’ injury occurred Tuesday against Minnesota when Wild forward Ryan Hartman hit the Jets forward when he did not have the puck midway through the third period. Hartman was suspended one game for his actions.

Bowness said Ehlers cleared concussion protocol and would be re-evaluated on Friday, adding that it’s too early to say whether Ehlers is questionable for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Read more: Ryan Hartman suspended 1 game for hit on Nikolaj Ehlers

The Jets will also rest five regulars on Thursday: forwards Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler, and defencemen Josh Morrissey and Nate Schmidt.

Trending Now

Dominic Toninato, who has 33 points in 49 American Hockey League games this season, has been called up from the Manitoba Moose.

Goaltender David Rittich will start in goal for the first time since March 14 after Vezina Trophy candidate Connor Hellebuyck played the last 13 games as the Jets chased down a playoff spot. Winnipeg clinched the final wild-card berth in the Western Conference earlier this week.

NHLHockeyWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNHL PlayoffsWinnipeg hockeyNikolaj Ehlers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

