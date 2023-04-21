Menu

Crime

B.C. man wanted for multiple sex offences, child pornography

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:44 pm
Anthony Collins is wanted by Fort St. John RCMP on warrants for multiple sex and child pornography offences. View image in full screen
Anthony Collins is wanted by Fort St. John RCMP on warrants for multiple sex and child pornography offences. Handout/Fort St. John RCMP
Mounties in the northeastern B.C. city of Fort St. John are seeking public assistance finding a man wanted for multiple sex offences and is “actively avoiding police.”

Warrants are out for 22-year-old Anthony Collins for sexual assault, sexual interference, making or publishing child pornography, possessing child pornography, and for breach of a release order.

“Collins is known to reside in the Dawson Creek and Chetwynd, B.C. areas, but may currently be out of the province,” Fort St. John RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

“Collins is aware of his warrants and has been actively avoiding police.”

Collins is described as a white man who stands five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.

