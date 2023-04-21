B.C. man wanted for multiple sex offences, child pornography

Mounties in the northeastern B.C. city of Fort St. John are seeking public assistance finding a man wanted for multiple sex offences and is “actively avoiding police.”
Warrants are out for 22-year-old Anthony Collins for sexual assault, sexual interference, making or publishing child pornography, possessing child pornography, and for breach of a release order.
“Collins is known to reside in the Dawson Creek and Chetwynd, B.C. areas, but may currently be out of the province,” Fort St. John RCMP said in a Thursday news release.
“Collins is aware of his warrants and has been actively avoiding police.”
Collins is described as a white man who stands five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.
- Was Pearson heist an ‘inside job?’ Questions swirl with $20M in gold, goods stolen
- Container with $20M in gold, ‘high value’ items stolen in Toronto Pearson airport heist
- Fed up Moncton business owner creates ‘Wall of Shame’ with photos of alleged thieves
- Bail changes and violent reoffending related: Edmonton police
Comments