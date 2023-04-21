Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Spring cleanup starts in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 2:07 pm
Sutherland Park in Saskatoon when there's a little less snow on the ground. View image in full screen
Sutherland Park in Saskatoon when there's a little less snow on the ground. Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/Global News
Spring cleanup is beginning around Saskatoon as city staff start maintenance work for parks and open spaces.

The city said it has over 2,000 hectares of land it’ll be working on, noting that staff start work mid-April.

Litter, branches and leaves will be cleaned up around parks, spring run-off will be pumped out of low-lying areas, and park-front sidewalks and boulevards will be swept.

Street sweepers will also be present, and litter and mowing will begin along Circle Drive and other major freeways will follow in the coming days.

The city is asking residents to put their litter in provided trash cans when at parks, clean up after their pets, and to not enter the large puddles created by spring run-off.

The city is reminding residents that a park access permit is needed to access a private property through a city park to do work like landscaping, renovations and construction.

