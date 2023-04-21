Menu

Crime

Trio charged in collision that killed 62-year-old London, Ont. woman

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted April 21, 2023 12:24 pm
A London police cruiser is parked on the road while a truck in the background is seen on the grass past a sidewalk. View image in full screen
One person is dead after a stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle in the area of Adelaide Street and Thompson Road, police said. Amy Simon/Global News
Three people have been arrested and charged following a fatal collision early Wednesday in the south end of London, Ont.

Investigators say officers located a suspected stolen vehicle, since identified as a GMC Sierra, in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue shortly after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: 1 dead in stolen vehicle collision, southeast London, Ont. school closed Wednesday

According to police, after officers began following the suspect vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed. It was located shortly after in the area of Adelaide Street south and Thompson Road, having collided with an uninvolved vehicle. The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have now identified the deceased as 62-year-old Colleen Slota of London.

Following the collision, police say three individuals in the GMC Sierra fled on foot. One of the suspects, a female, was located and transported to hospital for treatment before being taken into custody.

The remaining two suspects, both male, have been arrested. All are facing multiple charges.

Read more: London, Ont. man charged after city bus crashes into mall construction site: police

Shawn Tinning, a 38-year-old London man, has been charged with causing death by criminal negligence, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The two other suspects, a 49-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both of London, each face charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5t,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 38-year-old man is expected to appear in court on April 25, while the other two suspects are scheduled for a court appearance on May 31.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Ontario’s police oversight agency, invoked its mandate shortly following the incident and its investigation continues.

LondonLondon OntarioLondon PoliceFatal CollisionLdnontSIULondon Police ServicelpsSpecial Investigation Unit
