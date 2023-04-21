Menu

Canada

2 drivers seriously injured after crash in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 7:10 am
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News
York Regional Police say two drivers have serious injuries after a crash in Vaughan on Thursday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive area, police said.

Investigators said two drivers were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition and both are deemed “critical.”

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.

York Regional Police


