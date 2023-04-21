2 drivers seriously injured after crash in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say two drivers have serious injuries after a crash in Vaughan on Thursday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive area, police said.

Investigators said two drivers were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition and both are deemed “critical.”

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.

UPDATE: Roads are reopened. We encourage witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact our Major Collisions Investigations Unit at 1-866-8765423 Ext 7704. Thank you for your patience and assistance. https://t.co/Ah9x7KQX6v — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 21, 2023