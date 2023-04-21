2 drivers seriously injured after crash in Vaughan

York Regional Police say two drivers have serious injuries after a crash in Vaughan on Thursday night.
The two-vehicle crash happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive area, police said.
Investigators said two drivers were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition and both are deemed “critical.”
Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.
