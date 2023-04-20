Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Pentagon video shows mysterious flying orb, says 650 UFOs are being tracked

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 6:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Pentagon releases video of UFO sighting captured by military drone in Middle East'
Pentagon releases video of UFO sighting captured by military drone in Middle East
On Wednesday, the Pentagon released video of an unidentified flying object — what appears to be a metallic sphere zipping in and out of frame — captured by an American military drone conducting surveillance in the Middle East. A Pentagon official revealed to a Senate subcommittee that the U.S. government is investigating more than 600 potential UFO sightings.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Pentagon has released rare declassified footage of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) spotted in the Middle East last year.

The footage, shown before a congressional committee Wednesday as part of a defence update on UFOs (or, as the Pentagon calls them, UAPs – Unexplained Anomalous Phenomena) shows a small, spherical object that appears to shimmer as it quickly zips above houses and empty fields.

Read more: Harvard physicist says meteor may be alien probe, plans expedition to prove it

“You’ll see it come through the top of the screen, there it goes,” Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), told the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

A mysterious flying orb was captured by a U.S. Reaper drone. View image in full screen
A mysterious flying orb was captured by a U.S. Reaper drone. The Pentagon

“This is essentially all the data we have on this event,” he added, saying that where it came from and what it was doing remains a mystery to his team.

Story continues below advertisement

The footage was shot on July 12, 2022 from an American MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The hi-tech camera picks up the movement, switching targets from people below to the strange orb.

Click to play video: 'Pentagon’s puzzling UFO report lands, raising more questions than answers'
Pentagon’s puzzling UFO report lands, raising more questions than answers

The video was shown as the Pentagon revealed they reviewing more than 650 UFO incidents. However, Kirkpatrick said there is “no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics.”

Trending Now

“I want to underscore today that only a very small percentage of UAP reports display signatures that could reasonably be described as ‘anomalous,'” he said, as reported by ABC.

The Pentagon showed video of an "unresolved" case in the Middle East, where a drone picked up a "metallic orb." View image in full screen
The Pentagon showed video of an “unresolved” case in the Middle East, where a drone picked up a “metallic orb.” Getty Images / The Pentagon

“The majority of unidentified objects reported to AARO demonstrate mundane characteristics of balloons, unmanned aerial systems, clutter, natural phenomena, or other readily explainable sources,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

The more than 650 cases is an increase from an unclassified annual report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in January. The DNI summary said 510 cases were cataloged through Aug. 30, 2022.

Read more: Grown man has full-blown tantrum over crying baby on airplane

Last month, Kirkpatrick and prominent Harvard physicist Avi Loeb, released a draft report outlining the possibility that alien spacecraft may have been able to travel to Earth by carefully examining the physical constraints of how objects travel through space. The report is still under review.

More on World
PentagonUFOUAPThe PentagonPentagon UFOpentagon flying orbpentagon uap videopentagon ufo flying orbpentagon ufo videopentagon videosean kirkpatrickufo middle eastufo orb
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers