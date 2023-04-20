Suspect in kidnapping, rape of Calgary sex workers to have bail hearing in May

See more sharing options

A bail hearing has been scheduled next month for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting three women in Calgary’s sex trade.

Richard Robert Mantha, who is 59, faces 13 offences, which also include sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

Police say three sex workers allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to a rural property, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

The alleged crimes happened in 2021 and 2022.

Mantha was charged after officers cordoned off a property east of Calgary and brought in cadaver dogs, but police said no bodies were found.

He made a court appearance via video, and a bail hearing was set for May 12.