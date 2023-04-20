Menu

Crime

Suspect in kidnapping, rape of Calgary sex workers to have bail hearing in May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2023 4:47 pm
An undated photo of Richard Mantha, 59. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Richard Mantha, 59. Facebook
A bail hearing has been scheduled next month for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting three women in Calgary’s sex trade.

Richard Robert Mantha, who is 59, faces 13 offences, which also include sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

Click to play video: 'Calgary man charged with crimes against sex workers'
Calgary man charged with crimes against sex workers

Police say three sex workers allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to a rural property, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

The alleged crimes happened in 2021 and 2022.

Mantha was charged after officers cordoned off a property east of Calgary and brought in cadaver dogs, but police said no bodies were found.

He made a court appearance via video, and a bail hearing was set for May 12.

Click to play video: 'Chestermere landowner left with cleanup after police arrest suspected kidnapper'
Chestermere landowner left with cleanup after police arrest suspected kidnapper
