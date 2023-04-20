“Massive blow to reconciliation”, Sask. NDP reacts as government votes against Bill 610

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Party government has defeated a bill from the NDP party where ‘Duty To Consult’ with Indigenous peoples was the focal point.

During Thursday’s Question Period in the Saskatchewan Legislature, the Saskatchewan Party voted against Bill 610.

“We are not rolling that back!” said Saskatchewan Minister of Justice Bronwyn Eyre.

The Saskatchewan NDP stated in a release this decision disregards Indigenous peoples and their concerns.

“We’ve known for ages that this government has no interest in true reconciliation. With this vote they are saying the quiet part out loud,” said Betty Nippi-Albright, official opposition critic for First Nations and Métis Relations.

“This is a massive blow to reconciliation and a slap in the face to Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan. It shows that this government just doesn’t care about the Duty to Consult.”

The Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations said Nippi-Albright never consulted with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner regarding Duty To Consult.

“She didn’t even consult with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner (OTC) and she’s standing up here talking about consultation and she wants it enshrined in legislation,” said Don McMorris. “I would say she should try to do some consultation herself before she tells anybody else how to consult.”

Global News contacted the OTC but did not receive a response in time for deadline.

