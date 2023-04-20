Sask. storm leaves RCMP responding to calls across province

Send this page to someone via email

The spring storm cleanup continues for Saskatchewan residents as wind and fresh snow continues to fall.

In the stretch of a one-hour period Wednesday night between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP said they responded to more than 50 calls asking for assistance related to road conditions.

One collision included a semi that was rearended by a charter bus on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Sintaluta, Sask.

RCMP said one adult male was seriously injured in the collision. There are no other reports of additional injuries at this time.

View image in full screen RCMP said they responded to a crash between a semi and a charter bus Wednesday evening. Skilled Truckers Canada

View image in full screen One person was said to be injured as a result of the crash. Skilled Truckers Canada

Highway 1 between Balgonie and Whitewood was closed Thursday morning but has since been reopened.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday morning, multiple highways near Regina remain closed including Highway 2, 11 33, 35, and 48. A number of other highways are also recommended to avoid travel.

A full list of the current highway conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.

RCMP continue to advise against travel but said if motorists do decide to travel to ensure your vehicle has lots of fuel and that they take extra warm clothes, food, water, a phone charger and have a snow shovel on hand.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan expects the snowfall to continue throughout Thursday, before slowing down into Friday morning.

