Canada

Sask. storm leaves RCMP responding to calls across province

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 2:05 pm
Spring snowfall in Saskatchewan affecting road conditions
Just when Saskatchewan residents thought spring had arrived, winter came roaring back.
The spring storm cleanup continues for Saskatchewan residents as wind and fresh snow continues to fall.

In the stretch of a one-hour period Wednesday night between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP said they responded to more than 50 calls asking for assistance related to road conditions.

Read more: Spring snowfall in Saskatchewan leads to collisions across the province

One collision included a semi that was rearended by a charter bus on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Sintaluta, Sask.

RCMP said one adult male was seriously injured in the collision. There are no other reports of additional injuries at this time.

RCMP said they responded to a crash between a semi and a charter bus Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
RCMP said they responded to a crash between a semi and a charter bus Wednesday evening. Skilled Truckers Canada
One person was said to be injured as a result of the crash. View image in full screen
One person was said to be injured as a result of the crash. Skilled Truckers Canada

Highway 1 between Balgonie and Whitewood was closed Thursday morning but has since been reopened.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday morning, multiple highways near Regina remain closed including Highway 2, 11 33, 35, and 48. A number of other highways are also recommended to avoid travel.

A full list of the current highway conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.

RCMP continue to advise against travel but said if motorists do decide to travel to ensure your vehicle has lots of fuel and that they take extra warm clothes, food, water, a phone charger and have a snow shovel on hand.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan expects the snowfall to continue throughout Thursday, before slowing down into Friday morning.

More info to come…

Regina seasonal operations manager reminds drivers to give crews plenty of space when sharing roadways
