Woman wielding axe in argument faces weapons charge: Guelph police

A Guelph woman is up on charges after a verbal dispute turned heated.
A disturbance at an address near Paisley Road and Stephanie Drive was reported to Guelph police at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say a man and a woman, both known to each other, were involved in an argument.
They say the woman then picked up an axe and started to wield it over her head in a threatening manner.
A 35-year-old woman was arrested and held for a bail hearing.
Charges include assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.
