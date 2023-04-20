Woman wielding axe in argument faces weapons charge: Guelph police

See more sharing options

A Guelph woman is up on charges after a verbal dispute turned heated.

A disturbance at an address near Paisley Road and Stephanie Drive was reported to Guelph police at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a man and a woman, both known to each other, were involved in an argument.

They say the woman then picked up an axe and started to wield it over her head in a threatening manner.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

Charges include assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.