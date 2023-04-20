Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman wielding axe in argument faces weapons charge: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 20, 2023 10:35 am
Guelph Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Guelph woman is up on charges after a verbal dispute turned heated.

A disturbance at an address near Paisley Road and Stephanie Drive was reported to Guelph police at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a man and a woman, both known to each other, were involved in an argument.

They say the woman then picked up an axe and started to wield it over her head in a threatening manner.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man faces weapons charges after dispute with neighbour

A 35-year-old woman was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

Trending Now

Charges include assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

Advertisement
More on Crime
AssaultGuelph NewsweaponGuelph Police ServiceDisturbanceArgumentPhysical
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers