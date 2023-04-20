Taylor Samson’s mother says she hates ‘all of this evil’ at his murderer’s sentencing

Send this page to someone via email

Friends and family of Taylor Samson delivered emotional victim impact statements Thursday, ahead of sentencing for the man who murdered him.

In February, ex-medical student William Sandeson was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Samson, a 22-year-old physics student at Dalhousie University.

Following the verdict, jurors were allowed to make recommendations on the amount of time he must serve in prison before being eligible for parole. Nine recommended that Sandeson not be eligible for parole for 25 years. The Crown is recommending 22 years, while the defence is recommending a range from 10 to 12 years.

While second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, the parole eligibility range is a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of 25 years.

A number of Samson’s family and friends read victim impact statements in court Thursday.

Samson’s brother, Connor, lamented that he never got to say goodbye. He said his brother’s murder robbed him and his loved ones of birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and other “precious memories” that were ahead in the young man’s life.

“I am never going to be an uncle. I am never going to see my brother get married and have a family of his own. I am never going to see him cross the stage to get his degree,” said Connor Samson, his voice shaking.

“I am never going to get that bear hug that he always gives, or hear him laugh so hard that our sides are going to hurt. I am never going to have a drink with him. But mainly, I’m never going to see him again with my own two eyes.”

View image in full screen Taylor Samson was killed on Aug. 15, 2015.

Connor said, “There are so many victims in this murder.”

“I haven’t been the same person since. This has taken a huge toll on my life, and it will for the rest of my life,” he said. “I just want the pain to go away, but it will never go away.”

Linda Boutilier, Samson’s mother, did not read her victim impact statement aloud in court, but according to a written copy, she said she has to come to terms that “I am never going to see my son again.”

She said she was donating four totes of her son’s belongings “that I have been holding on to because I was afraid if I let go I was letting go of the hopes of Taylor returning.

“The pain today is unbearable. Today as I packed Taylor’s belongings is the first day of my grieving process. Today I accept the fact that my son has been taken from me,” she said.

“Today I hate the world with all of this evil and cruelty in it.”

Boutilier said when she first learned of Samson’s disappearance, she searched for him from “dawn to sunset” along the highway from Halifax to Truro. She said she ended up leaving her job to continue searching for her son, suffering financially as a result.

“I was only given 22 years to be his mom. Taylor was a fun, loving and so caring person who had a great future ahead of him,” she said.

“I will never be myself again and a big part of me died with Taylor. Taylor is the last thought on my mind when I go to sleep and always when I open my eyes in the morning.

“My focus on my last years of life is to be the best mom to Connor and to carry on for Taylor and make him proud by living and (fulfilling) some of his dreams.”

Loved ones ‘robbed’ of closure

Mackenzie Ruthven, Samson’s girlfriend, described him as a “truly unique individual with a bright future who was taken from the world without accomplishing his dreams.”

She said Samson wanted to make the world a better place, and cared about people “wholeheartedly and unconditionally.”

“He was inspirational, brilliant, and irreplaceable,” she said through tears.

Ruthven said Samson’s murder affected her ability to participate in society, saying she became “the girl whose boyfriend was murdered.”

She said it decreased her confidence, motivation and ambition, and she became distant from previously close relationships.

She said that not knowing what became of Samson’s body — Sandeson had said he dumped it into a tidal river feeding into the Bay of Fundy near Truro, N.S. — meant his loved ones couldn’t say goodbye or visit his final resting place.

“Whatever was done to Taylor’s body has left many questions and robbed his loved ones of closure,” she said.

“We don’t get to laugh, or cry, bring him flowers, or process trauma in his presence. These opportunities were taken from us by the offender’s actions.”

‘Special place in hell’

Sandeson has already been in jail for more than seven-and-a-half years, which will reduce the length of time he has to serve before parole eligibility.

During the trial in the winter, Sandeson had claimed he killed Samson in self-defence during a cannabis deal on the evening of Aug. 15, 2015.

The Crown had argued that Sandeson, who was 23 at the time and about to begin studying medicine at Dalhousie University, was buried in debt and planned to kill Samson that night to steal the 20 pounds of cannabis he had previously arranged to buy for $40,000.

In the end, the 12 jurors found Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder.

View image in full screen William Sandeson was found guilty of second-degree murder in February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

It was Sandeson’s second trial. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2017, but the conviction was overturned in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal found that a mistrial should have been granted.

Following the verdict in February, Boutilier, Samson’s mother, told reporters the family was hoping for a first-degree murder conviction, but “we’re going to take what we can get.”

“He (Sandeson) is evil,” she said. “There’s a special place in hell for him.”

