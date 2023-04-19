Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

B.C. cop busts same driver for same offence twice in four hours

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 10:01 pm
Vancouver police say the same officer caught the same driver committing the same offence twice in two hours on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say the same officer caught the same driver committing the same offence twice in two hours on Tuesday. Vancouver police
A Vancouver traffic cop must have thought he was seeing double on Tuesday, after busting the same driver twice for the same offence.

The VPD Traffic Section posted about the incident on Twitter, which involved the same officer and same driver in separate traffic stops in the 3800-block of Granville Street and the 1300-block of West Georgia Street less than four hours apart.

“The driver didn’t recognize the officer and even gave the same excuse for their driving behaviour,” the traffic unit wrote.

Police said the motorist was driving in a bus-only lane, but claimed both times not to realize what they were doing was wrong.

The driver was handed a pair of tickets for $109 each.

