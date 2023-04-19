B.C. cop busts same driver for same offence twice in four hours

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver traffic cop must have thought he was seeing double on Tuesday, after busting the same driver twice for the same offence.

The VPD Traffic Section posted about the incident on Twitter, which involved the same officer and same driver in separate traffic stops in the 3800-block of Granville Street and the 1300-block of West Georgia Street less than four hours apart.

Yesterday one of our Traffic Enforcement officers stopped the same driver for the same offence less than 4 hours apart. The driver didn’t recognize the officer and even gave the same excuse for their driving behaviour. pic.twitter.com/tUhqGown5Z — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) April 19, 2023

“The driver didn’t recognize the officer and even gave the same excuse for their driving behaviour,” the traffic unit wrote.

Police said the motorist was driving in a bus-only lane, but claimed both times not to realize what they were doing was wrong.

The driver was handed a pair of tickets for $109 each.